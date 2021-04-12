The inoculation drive against the coronavirus began on January 16th in India. Despite the attempt to eradicate the deadly disease there seems no stopping in the number of coronavirus cases. In the second wave of the novel coronavirus several states have announced that they are facing a vaccine shortage. Meanwhile the best way to curb the disease is to take appropriate measures and get vaccinated if you are eligible. Currently there are two Covid vaccines available in India and India is all set to welcome the third one – Sputnik V. India Approves Sputnik V According to the data by