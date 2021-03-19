India is seeing a spurt of new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the country recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A single-day spike of 36,011 new infections was last recorded on December 6. The emergence of variants is not helping things as many of the new cases are from these new strains. On March 4, the country had recorded 242 cases with these variants. The cases increased steadily by 158 in just two weeks. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the COVID-19 virus in the country as on date is 400. The news has come in the backdrop of Maharashtra reporting an upsurge in new cases, which accounts for over 63 per cent of the national daily cases. A genomic consortium of ten regional laboratories with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the apex laboratory has been established to perform genomic sequencing of the samples from positive travellers and 5 per cent of the positive test samples from the community. Also Read - COVID-19: MIT campus declared containment zone after 98 students tested positive for coronavirus

States gear up to contain spread of virus

In view of the rise in new cases, Punjab has extended night curfew in 9 districts while Maharashtra continues with strict curbs in many places. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released guidelines to prevent further transmission of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Yogi’s guidelines to check COVID-19

Addressing a high-level meeting, on Thursday, the Chief Minister asked officials to increase RTPCR tests in the state. Uttar Pradesh has become the only state to conduct about 33 lakh vaccination. Describing the COVID-19 vaccine as 'precious', the Chief Minister said that it must be ensured that not a single vial of vaccine is wasted. In a populous state like UP, contact tracing teams have reached out to a population of 18 crore, which needs to be fastened and strengthened, he said. We list the new guidelines here. In view of the panchayat elections and Holi festival, antigen tests must be made mandatory at railway stations, airports and bus stations.

Immunisation of the concerned citizen should be ensured on the scheduled date of vaccination.

The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure that people wear masks in public places and keep a distance of at least six feet.

All dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be kept active in the state.

More stress should be on surveillance and contract tracing. These are important in the strategy of the Yogi government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

