live

India Sees Alarming Rise In Sudden Heart Attack Deaths Post-COVID Infection, Doctors Worried

India Sees Alarming Rise In Sudden Heart Attack Deaths Post-COVID Infection, Doctors Worried

According to the statistics, in India, the incidence of heart attacks and heart failure has increased by 25-30 per cent in people who got infected with Covid.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now facing a tough time with the rising number of heart attack deaths. In the last couple of days, the country has reported a sudden spike in cases of sudden heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and other cardiological complications among all age groups. Even seemingly fit people are dying of cardiological health issues while walking on the street, on the dance floor, and even while just sitting at a desk.

What is the reason behind such a massive spike in cases? Speaking to the IANS, a leading cardiologist noted that one of the possible reasons could be post-COVID complications or long-COVID. Dr. Samir Kubba, Director-Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said that currently there is no specific data to prove whether the deaths due to heart attacks are a result of COVID. But the phenomenon has definitely increased post-COVID. Dr. Kubba also added that long-COVID sequelae could also be possibly responsible in some cases.

The hashtag #heartattack has been trending on Twitter for the past 2-3 days, with several examples of sudden heart attacks in those who were otherwise healthy and fit. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates related to the rise in sudden heart attack deaths in India.

LIVE UPDATES