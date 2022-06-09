India Sees A Sudden Spike In COVID Cases: Are Omicron Subvariants Behind The Surge?

India is currently witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with over 7000 infections reported in 24 hours. Experts speculate that Omicron subvariants are the cause of the problem.

India recently witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,000 new cases of the virus recorded within a single day. Maharashtra and Mumbai reported yet another significant rise in COVID infections on Wednesday as new cases rose by more than 40 per cent in 24 hours. On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry registered 7,240 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours.

With a rise in cases in India, doctors are saying that the infections may be rising, but they are mild in nature.

Omicron Subvariants Behind Sudden Rise In COVID Cases In India

Talking to IANS, some experts pointed out that the symptoms seen in patients recently are similar to the subvariants of Omicron. These subvariants are known to have the ability to evade antibodies. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS that the positive patients are getting better in 48-72 hours and no major complications were seen in any of the patients.

So far, a few cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. However, people are requiring special aid to recover from the infection. In fact, most people are getting better with home medication and experts are saying that there is no need to worry.

What Do We Know About The Omicron Variants?

Not only in India but two omicron subvariants is known as BA.4 and BA.5 are also gaining traction in the US as well. These two are the most prominent subvariants or "sublineages" of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. They were recently designated as variants of concern by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). ECDC had said that these new subvariants had a growth advantage of 12-13 per cent over the Omicron's BA.2 sub-lineage but had also warned that they could fuel an upsurge in infections.

New Omicron sublineages, according to the ECDC, may defy vaccinations and natural protection from previous infections. The fifth Covid-19 wave in South Africa is thought to be caused by Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

