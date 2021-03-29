India recorded 68020 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours the highest single-day rise so far this year taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 12039644 Union Health Ministry's data showed on Monday. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in row the active cases have increased to 521808 comprising 4.33 per cent of the total infections while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent. Death toll stands at 161843 The 68020 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours are the highest since October 2020 while the death toll increased to 161843 with 291 daily