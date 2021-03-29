India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,20,39,644, Union Health Ministry’s data showed on Monday. Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808 comprising 4.33 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 per cent. Also Read - Maharastra stares at lockdown 2.0 as Covid cases cross 2.7 mn mark

Death toll stands at 1,61,843

The 68,020 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours are the highest since October 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. India fought through the first wave of infection six months ago and recorded a highest single-day spike of 93,617 cases on September 16. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day were 1,169 on September 15. According to the ICMR, 24,18,64,161 samples have been tested up to March 28 with 9,13,319 samples being tested on Sunday.

The scene in the national capital

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, there was no let up in the worrying trend of over 1,500 daily Covid cases for the fourth day running. Sunday saw 1,881 new COVID-19 infections, taking up its cumulative tally to 6,57,715, while the toll crossed 11,000 to reach 11,006 with nine more deaths, according to the health bulletin. A total of 952 people recovered from the disease, while 79,936 tests, including 53,422 RT-PCR tests, were conducted. The active cases rose to 7,545 from 6,625.

The national capital has been seeing a sharp upswing in cases, from 1,101 cases on Tuesday, to 1,254 on Wednesday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,534 on Friday and 1,558 cases on Saturday. The positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent, the Health Department bulletin said, as against 1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, 1.31 per cent on Tuesday, 1.32 per cent on Monday. Meanwhile, the number of people under home isolation rose to 4,237 and the number of containment zones rose to 1,710 from 1,506 on Saturday, it said.

Centre calls for stringent containment measures

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu continued to show high daily new cases, the Health Ministry said. The Centre has advised high-burden states and Union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.

The vaccine scene

So far, 6.05 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

