There has been a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in various parts of the India in the past few days. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the country recorded 14264 new cases and 90 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Sunday. With this the country’s overall Covid-19 tally has gone up to 10991651 including 156302 deaths. A resurgence of Covid-19 infections is reported in as many as six Indian states – Kerala Maharashtra Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute over 74 per cent of the active cases.