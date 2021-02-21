There has been a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in various parts of the India in the past few days. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded 14,264 new cases and 90 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Sunday. With this the country’s overall Covid-19 tally has gone up to 1,09,91,651, including 1,56,302 deaths. A resurgence of Covid-19 infections is reported in as many as six Indian states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute over 74 per cent of the active cases. Kerala’s average weekly cases have been fluctuating between a max of 42,000 to a min of 34,800 in the last four weeks. In Maharashtra, the weekly cases have increased from 18,200 to 21,300 in the in the last four weeks. Also Read - Severe COVID-19 patients may suffer eye abnormalities that might go unnoticed in hospitals

In view of sudden surge in Covid infections, all the states and union territories have been advised by the Union Health Ministry to improve RT-PCR testing as well as improve surveillance and containment measures. They have been told to refocus on five major areas:

Increasing RT-PCR tests to improve the overall testing numbers

Mandatorily RT-PCR test for all negative Rapid Antigen Test results

Strict and comprehensive surveillance, and stringent containment in selected districts

Regular monitoring of new strains through testing and Genome Sequencing, as well as emerging cluster of cases

Clinical management in districts that report higher deaths

Maharashtra considering night curfew

According to Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar, the state government is considering imposing a 12-hour night curfew between 5 pm and 5 am if Covid-19 cases continue to spike.

Speaking to a media channel, Wadettiwar said that a majority of people are not following Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing which is leading to the surge of cases.

During night curfew, all crowded places like marriage halls, markets and cinema halls would be closed. Wedding halls that violate Covid-19 norms and allow over 50 people would be a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, Wadettiwar said on Saturday, adding that a meeting in this regard will be held with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai next week.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had also threatened a lockdown in the financial capital if people don’t follow Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Pune has decided to enforce certain curbs, including restriction on movement of people from 11 pm to 6 am for non-essential activities, following the rise in COVID-19 cases. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open only till 11 pm every day while schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain closed till February 28, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao told reporters on Sunday.

Pune reported new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths due to the viral infection on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies