India Saw More Younger Patients, Deaths Due To Co-Morbidities In Third Covid Wave: ICMR

Death due to the Omicron variant was mostly seen in people who were not vaccinated against Covid. The majority of vaccinated people who died due to the Omicron infection had co-morbidities.

India is seeing a decline in daily Covid cases and positivity rate. The country reported 1.72 lakh fresh cases on Thursday, which is half the number recorded on January 21, when the third wave reached its peak driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. As many as 3,47,254 people had tested positive for coronavirus infection on January 21. According to government sources, cases have been falling since then.

The third COVID-19 wave saw slightly lower daily Covid cases compared to the second wave, which swept the country last year. India's daily Covid count crossed four lakhs during the peak of the second wave, according to the Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal.

But the country saw more younger patients and deaths due to co-morbidities during the third Covid wave surge, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief, Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday.

Higher number of younger patients hospitalised in the third wave

According to Dr Bhargava, the mean age of the hospitalised population during the Omicron surge was about 44 years, as opposed to 55 years earlier.

More deaths due to the Omicron variant were seen in people who were not vaccinated against Covid. 10 per cent of the deaths had happened in vaccinated people who ended up in hospitals, as compared with 22 per cent in those who were not vaccinated against Covid, Dr Bhargava said.

The majority of vaccinated people (91 per cent) who died due to Covid-19 infection had co-morbidities. In comparison, 83 per cent of those unvaccinated who succumbed to the infectious disease had co-morbidities.

The data suggests that vaccines may be largely protecting people from severe Covid and deaths, added Dr Bhargava.

The data is based on a comparative study conducted on hospitalised people in 37 different hospitals across India during the first and second surge, from November 15 to December 16 when Delta was the predominant variant and between December 16 to January 17 when Omicron was rapidly circulating in the country. The study included 564 patients hospitalised due to Delta and 956 hospitalised due to Omicron.

While the country is seeing a decline in Covid cases, Covid management strategies still need to be implemented as overall caseload is still high in number, Agarwal told reporters on Friday.

On February 3, India reported 1,008 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

With inputs from agencies

