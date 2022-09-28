live

India Reports 3,615 Fresh Covid-19 cases, US Confirms 25,341 Monkeypox Cases

From India's current Covid-19 situation to monkeypox outbreak in the US, find the latest health news here.

India saw 3,615 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths related to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning. At present, the country has 40,979 active Covid-19 cases. Its daily and weekly positivity rates are recorded at 1.12 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 217.96 crore, as recorded till Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, monkeypox tally has exceeded 25,000 in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday confirmed that the country has identified 25,341 monkeypox cases, since the outbreak began earlier this year.

According to the CDC data, the highest number were reported from California 4,886 cases, followed by New York (3,881), Florida (2,455), Texas (2,292), Georgia (1,773) and Illinois (1,300).

