India Reports 3,011 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload Stands At 36,126

India logged 3,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the country's active caseload to 36,126, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning. As per the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 2.23 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 1.31 per cent.

During the same time, a total of 1,34,849 COVID-19 tests were conducted and 4,301 patients recovered from the disease. India's COVID-19 recovery rate is recorded at 98.73 per cent. Till Monday morning (7 am), India has administered more than 218.77 Cr (2,18,77,06,075) COVID-19 vaccine doses. So far, over 4.10 Crore adolescents have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and a total of 21,41,09,375 COVID-19 precaution doses have been administered.

