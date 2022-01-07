India Reports 1.17 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 302 Deaths in 24 Hours, More Than First Wave Peak

The last time when India has logged over 1L of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours was on June 6, 2021. The country is also dealing with the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The third wave of COVID-19 has begun in India, and it is time for the citizens to mask up and brace for the worst. On Friday, India reported 1,17,100 new cases of COVID-19, a week after the country crossed the 10,000 mark. A total of 302 deaths was reported at the same time taking the toll to 4,83,178. This comes barely a few months after the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 swept India, leaving lakhs affected and thousands dead. India is also facing cases associated with the newly detected Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa and has been defined as the most mutated version of the virus being reported so far since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the reports, this is the first time in seven months that daily cases crossed the one-lakh mark in the country. Records say that it was back on June 6, 2021, when India had reported 1,14,460 new cases. The 28 per cent jump in new cases on Friday has pushed the country's total caseload to 3.52 crore.

Omicron Cases in India

The Omicron infection tally has reached 3,007 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 1,199 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 27 states have reported the Omicron infections, said the Union health ministry on Friday. The recovery of 30,836 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,71,845. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent.

Omicron, the current Variant of Concern (VOC) is spreading rapidly across the country. The worst-hit states at the moment are Maharashtra (recorded over 20k cases in a single day), followed by West Bengal and Delhi.

Omicron has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity and thus even fully vaccinated individuals can catch the virus strain.

COVID-19 Cases Globally

A record 9.5 million new COVID-19 cases were reported around the world during the week December 27-January 2, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday, with its chief warning that the "tsunami of cases" caused by the new Omicron variant was overwhelming health systems around the world.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the global health agency Thursday, said that during the week December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases increased sharply by 71 per cent as compared to the previous week.

