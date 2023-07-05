India Reported Highest Number Of Childhood Diabetes And Deaths In 2019 In The World

Maximum increase in diabetes cases was recorded in children aged 10 to 14 years.

Globally, cases of childhood diabetes increased by 40 per cent in 2019 from 1990, according to a study published in JAMA Network journal.

Diabetes is a common condition around the world, affecting people of all ages. While the disease is more common among older adults, more and more children are being diagnosed with it. Earlier, childhood diabetes generally constituted type 1 diabetes, but now the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in children is increasing worldwide. The global rise of childhood obesity and sedentary living lifestyle is widely believed to have contributed to the rise.

Globally, 227,580 childhood diabetes cases and 5,390 deaths were reported in 2019, according to a study published in JAMA Network journal. The same year, there were 519,117 disability-adjusted life-years (DALY) or years lost due to ill-health. This is almost a 40 per cent increase in cases compared to the numbers reported in 1990, the study noted.

Unfortunately, India topped the global list for the highest number of childhood diabetes cases, deaths and DALYs in 2019. The incident rate rose from 10.92 in 1990 to and 11.68 in 2019. Maximum increase in diabetes cases was recorded in children aged 10 to 14 years (more than 52 per cent). Diabetes case in young children aged between 1 and 4 years increased by a little more than 30 per cent.

Diabetes-associated deaths in children

In 2019, globally, there were 5,390 diabetes-related deaths in children, a drop of 20 per cent from 6,719 in 1990. The diabetes-associated death rate was recorded at 0.28 per 100,000 in 2019, as against 0.38 per 100,000 in 1990.

The highest increase in diabetes-associated deaths was seen in the low-middle socioeconomic index (SDI) region while the highest number of diabetes-associated deaths in the low SDI region.

South Asia topped the global charts for highest burden of childhood diabetes, deaths and DALYs in 2019.

The study highlighted the urgent need for more cost-effective and targeted strategies to mitigate childhood diabetes-associated morbidity and mortality.

Diabetes occurs when enough insulin is not produced by the pancreas (Type 1 diabetes) or the body cannot effectively use it (type 2 diabetes). This leads to an increase in blood glucose or blood sugar. For the unversed, insulin is a hormone that helps glucose get into your cells to be used for energy.

