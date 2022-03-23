India Relaxes COVID Restriction For Air Travel: No PPE Kits For Cabin Crew, CHECK The Complete List of Guidelines

Check the complete list of guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry, in view of the positive status of the COVID pandemic in the country.

After fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus for over two years, India is slowly getting back to normalcy. In a recent development, the Civil Aviation Ministry has further relaxed COVID-19 related restrictions for air travellers. Speaking to the media about lifting the curbs, the ministry said, "This will enhance the smooth conduct of air operations." India is currently experiencing a steady drop in daily COVID cases, and the government has announced that the country will allow the operation of the air space for all international travel from March 27, 2022. Here are some of the recent guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry, in view of the positive status of the COVID pandemic in the country.

The Complete List of Guidelines

The crew members are not required to wear PPE kits anymore. Airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights. Security personnel at the airports can now resume the pat-down search of passengers. All the international flight operations can resume their operations from March 27, 2022. Use of face masks and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser continue to be mandatory. Passengers will still have to follow social distancing at the airport. All the security personnel at the airport must wear N-95 masks and sanitise hands after each pat-down search. All the employees at the airport must follow regular Covid-19 protocols.

However, the government has also said that the airlines can continue to carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, in order to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew.

Meanwhile, India logged a single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 4,30,10,971, while the active cases further declined to 23,913, the Union Health Ministry said in its latest release. The country's death toll count has also climbed to 5,16,543, with 33 daily fatalities.