India Registers 9 COVID Deaths, Community Transmission Of Monkeypox Reported In New Zealand

India recorded 1,997 new COVID cases, while Mozambique confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Find the latest health news here

India is seeing a significantly decline in its daily COVID positivity rate since the last few days. The country recorded 1,997 new cases in the last 24 hours, against 2,529 recorded the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry data, updated on Friday morning. During the same period, the country recorded nine deaths related to COVID-19.

Currently, India's daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate are reported to be 0.94 per cent and 1.34 per cent respectively, while the active caseload stands at 30,362 cases.

Meanwhile, Mozambique has confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox. The patient, an adult man, was diagnosed on Wednesday in Maputo city and he had a travel history, said Health Minister Armindo Tiago during a press conference on Thursday.

Community transmission of monkeypox has been reported in many countries. The latest report has come from New Zealand, where health authorities have confirmed two such cases on Thursday. Community transmission refers to transmission of the disease within the region, as against many other cases where the individuals were infected overseas.

