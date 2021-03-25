The second coronavirus wave in India is becoming more and more of a realistic possibility, with daily cases rising substantially amidst the nationwide vaccination campaign. In the last 24 hours, India registered 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike for this year, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. This is also the biggest spike in daily cases since November 2020, when the country had recorded over 47,000 cases. On Wednesday, India recorded 47,262 fresh cases. With this massive surge, the nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at over 1.17 crore, the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil. Of the total cases, 1.12 crore people have recovered; 1,60,692 have died so far after contracting the virus. Six Indian states are witnessing the biggest surge in the daily new Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. Together they account for 80.63 per cent of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours – the Health Ministry said. Also Read - COVID-19 Variants of UK And South Africa Are More Infectious - Here's Why You Need To Worry Too

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases in India. With 31,855 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the state's tally jumped to 25,64,881. This is 59.57 per cent of the total new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours. Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik are the districts reporting the highest daily cases in Maharashtra. Maharashtra also reported the maximum casualties (95) in the last 24 hours.

Punjab reported the second highest daily new cases with 2,613 new cases, followed by Kerala with 2,456 cases. In Punjab, massive surge of COVID-19 cases is seen in Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Hoshiarpur. Punjab saw 39 deaths and Chhattisgarh 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 74.32 per cent of total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91 per cent of India’s total active cases.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Sao far, India has administered 5,31,45,709 COVID-19 vaccine doses of Covishield (local version of the AstraZeneca vaccine) and Covaxin ( the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech).

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested till March 24.

On Thursday, India’s total active caseload stands at 3,95,192, which is 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases. The country’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,31,650, at 95.28 per cent recovery rate.

(With inputs from IANS)