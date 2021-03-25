The second coronavirus wave in India is becoming more and more of a realistic possibility with daily cases rising substantially amidst the nationwide vaccination campaign. In the last 24 hours India registered 53476 new COVID-19 cases the highest single-day spike for this year the Union health ministry said on Thursday. This is also the biggest spike in daily cases since November 2020 when the country had recorded over 47000 cases. On Wednesday India recorded 47262 fresh cases. With this massive surge the nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at over 1.17 crore the third-highest amount behind the United States and Brazil.