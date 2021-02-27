India is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours the country has recorded 16,488 cases taking the overall tally to 1,10,79,979 on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. Also Read - 63% not willing to pay over Rs 600 for COVID-19 vaccine

India Recorded 113 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day

The positivity rate has been rising gradually, pushing it to 1.44 per cent. As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,59,590 active cases at present after 12,771 patients were discharged in a day. Also Read - Single dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can reduce transmission risk: Study

Meanwhile, 113 more deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 1,56,938, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Also Read - Rs 100 service charge plus COVID-19 vaccine cost: This is the price of getting the shot at a private centre

Experts Reveal Reasons Behind The Spike

Speaking about the reasons behind this sudden spike, the experts said that a number of possibilities can be there ranging from lax attitude of people towards following Covid-19 protocols to the likability of “mutations and new strains”, as has been studied by the laboratories involved in Covid-19 detection across the country.

Even The Recovery Rates Are Witnessing A Drop

Last week, officials said that the average daily new infections for the last 15 days were oscillating between 9,000 to 12,000 while the deaths were between 78 to 120.

On February 9, India had reported 9,110 new coronavirus cases, the lowest this year so far. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

Till now, 1,07,36,451 persons have been discharged. The recovery rate has reduced to 97.14 per cent, a change of 0.3 per cent from the previous day. Meanwhile, the fatality rate remains 1.42 per cent.

States Experiencing Spike In COVID-19 Cases

On Friday, around 90 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases came from six states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Gujarat, while six states accounted for 84.62 per cent of the new deaths, which included Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.

The Ministry also informed that 7,73,918 samples were tested on Friday. The cumulative tests are done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stand at 21,54,35,383.

So far, 1,42,42,547 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield‘ and ‘Covaxin’.

India Fastest Nation In Terms Of COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fastest nation in terms of the vaccine doses administered, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns much earlier.

The third phase of vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic will begin on March 1 and will cover 27 crores of people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. While people will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals, those taking the shots at private hospitals will have to pay.