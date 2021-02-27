India is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours the country has recorded 16488 cases taking the overall tally to 11079979 on Saturday the Union Health Ministry said. India Recorded 113 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day The positivity rate has been rising gradually pushing it to 1.44 per cent. As per the Ministry's data there are 159590 active cases at present after 12771 patients were discharged in a day. Meanwhile 113 more deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours taking the overall toll to 156938 the Ministry of Health and