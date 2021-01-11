As India prepares for the world’s biggest vaccination drive the daily coronavirus positivity rate has also dropped considerably. The country recorded just 16311 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Monday the lowest one-day figure in over six months as reported by IANS. Since the last 17 days the country is also witnessing less than 300 new deaths due to coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 161 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 151160 in the country. So far about 10466595 have been infected by the deadly