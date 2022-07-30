India Records 54 COVID-19 Deaths, Brazil Confirms First Monkeypox Death: Here Are Top Health News Of The Day

The monkeypox virus strain circulating in India is different from the one that caused superspreader events in Europe, say ICMR-NIV scientists.

India records over 20,000 new COVID cases, 54 deaths

With 20,408 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,384, according to the Health Ministry data, which as last updated on Saturday Morning. There were 54 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the data. The country's daily positivity rate is re4corded at 5.05 per cent while weekly positivity rate is 4.92 per cent. As of 7 am Saturday, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 203.94 Crore.

Monkeypox case suspected in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh health department has reported a suspected case of monkeypox in Solan's Baddi. The patient who has symptoms similar to monkeypox has been isolated and his samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing. The person first showed these symptoms 21 days back, the department said.

Brazil, Spain confirm first monkeypox deaths

A 41-year-old man has succumbed to monkeypox infection in Brazil, the country's Health Ministry confirmed on Friday. The deceased was also suffering from other serious clinical conditions, including cancer, which got worse after getting infected with monkeypox. He died at a public hospital in Belo Horizonte, capital of the southeast Minas Gerais state. As of Wednesday, the country has confirmed 978 cases of monkeypox. Spain has also confirmed the first death from monkeypox in the country. More than 4,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country, as per the Spanish Health Ministry.

Monkeypox virus circulating in India is the A.2 strain

Meanwhile, scientists at ICMR-NIV, Pune, have stated that the monkeypox virus strain circulating in India is different from the strain that is spreading in Europe. The team conduced genetic sequencing of two monkeypox cases from Kerala, and found that the virus strain present in the country is A.2, and not the B.1 strain that caused superspreader events in Europe. A.2 is believed to be imported to India from the Middle East. This strain was reported in Thailand and the US during the 2021 outbreak.

