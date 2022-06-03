live

India Records 4,041 New COVID Cases, Karnataka Health Minister Tests Positive

In the last 24 hours, 10 new Covid fatalities were reported in the country, against five deaths reported on Thursday.

India reported a significant increase in the daily Covid count on Friday. The country logged 4,041 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The previous day, the country had recorded 3,712 infections.

In the last 24 hours, 10 new Covid fatalities were reported in the country, against five deaths reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar has tweeted that he tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19, after being uninfected through 3 waves of pandemic. I have moderate symptoms and will home- isolate myself and follow all protocols. Grateful that I am fully vaccinated," he wrote on his Twitter handle Thursday late night.

The minster requested those who had come in contact with him over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Karnataka reported 297 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths. The authorities in the state had expressed concerned over the sudden spike in the Covid cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

You may like to read

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES