Despite the country seeing a consistent decline in the cases of coronavirus and a surge in recoveries the situation in some states is getting worse. In the latest report India is witnessing a surge in the cases of coronavirus cases especially in Karnataka Maharashtra and Kerala. As the number of cases in India rise Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the major reason behind the surge in people’s negligence towards Covid-19 guidelines. According to the news agency ANI the health minister said “Around 85% of cases are in five to six states. The main reason behind the increase