Despite the country seeing a consistent decline in the cases of coronavirus and a surge in recoveries, the situation in some states is getting worse. In the latest report, India is witnessing a surge in the cases of coronavirus cases, especially in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala. As the number of cases in India rise, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the major reason behind the surge in people’s negligence towards Covid-19 guidelines. Also Read - Man dies after COVID-19 vaccination in Eluru: Who is safe to take the vaccine shot and who is not?

According to the news agency ANI, the health minister said, “Around 85% of cases are in five to six states. The main reason behind the increase in cases is people not taking Covid appropriate behaviour.” Also Read - Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Actress Gauhar Khan For Flouting COVID-19 Norms After Testing Positive

This comes after he highlighted on Saturday that India was ahead in many spheres as compared to other countries in the fight against coronavirus. He requested Indian citizens to maintain the same level of awareness against the disease as they have been doing since last year. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccines: These Coronavirus Jabs Cannot Protect You From the Variants, Check The Names Here

Currently, India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil. The country on Monday recorded 26291 new coronavirus cases and 118 more related deaths which pushed the death toll to a whopping 158,675. Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary said on Tuesday, “Kerala and Maharashtra with 61,550 and 37,383 active cases respectively account for 72% of the total active cases in the country.”

Karnataka has registered nearly 9,46,000 cases of coronavirus till now. More than 3,000 people from Maharashtra gets infected by COVID daily. As for Kerala, one of the three states that fall under the category of “most infected” was among the states that managed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, over the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of cases in Kerala.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is rising across the country, the Centre has issued a word of caution stating that states that are at the threshold including Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, should practice appropriate measures to combat the disease.