As Covid-19 cases increases at record high India is facing a shortage of anti-viral Remdesivir. It is an experimental investigational drug that had been granted emergency authorisation for use on moderately sick Covid patients on oxygen support under hospital settings. In view of the sudden surge in demand for the anti-viral drug the Indian government has ramped up the manufacturing capacity of the domestic Remdesivir manufacturers. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from a current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials