Contrary to many other businesses the Indian digital market is leaving behind a strong year. As tech service providers line up to get a share of the pie Central regulators do not seem afraid to place hard limits on global online giants. They might just be doing the right thing. Online India Growing Stronger 2020 has been a particular year for most of us staying at home as well as for businesses trying to adapt and figure out what’s next after Covid-19. Inevitably online retail and internet services have taken over shooting India among the leaders in terms of market