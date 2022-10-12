India-Made Cough Syrups Linked to Gambia Children Deaths: Do We Need Stronger Pharmaceutical Regulations?

WHO last week issued Medical Product Alert on four India-Made cough syrups after the products were identified 'contaminated' in Gambia.

The recent incident of deaths of 66 children in Gambia, which was linked to India-made cough syrups, has raised questions on the authenticity of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. India is known as the largest provider of generic medicines as well as vaccines in the world, and because of which the country is being hailed as the 'Pharmacy of the World'. Such incidents related to contaminated or spurious medicines not only endanger the lives of patients but also harm the reputation of the country.

Several reports of contaminated or substandard medicines had surfaced earlier too globally and domestically. Now, the question is: How can contamination in pharmaceutical production be avoided and identify counterfeits?

Need to strengthen the fight against substandard and spurious products

One effective way to avoid Gambia-like incidents related to "contaminated" medicines is by implementing anti-counterfeiting solutions, authentication features and traceability solutions, suggested Nakul Pasricha, President, Authentication Solution Providers' Association (ASPA).

ASPA is working with FICCI (CASCADE), CII, ACMA, Indian Beverage Association, Pesticides Manufacturers Association of India (PMFAI) & other leading industry bodies in the fight against fake products in the country. It has also tied up with with global authorities such as International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA), Counterfeit Intelligence Bureau (CIB), and Interpol.

The use of authentication and traceability solutions not only help in fixing responsibility on the defaulters, but also catch criminals in the system.

Regarding the Gambia child deaths, Pasricha commented, "The Indian pharmaceutical industry faces various risks including product falsification, counterfeiting, adulteration, and illicit trade including theft and diversion. The recent case must be investigated carefully, and the issues uncovered must be addressed in a comprehensive manner to prevent erosion of the industry's image and goodwill that has been built up over decades."

How these solutions help in the fight against spurious medicines

According to ASPA President, the use of authentication and traceability solutions helps in tracking the movement of the product in the supply chain, both globally and domestically. In case of pharmaceutical counterfeit incidents, this toll can aid investigation and help identify the problem point and the culprit.

"When combined with physical security solutions such as holograms, secure labels, inks or other solutions, this provides powerful 'phygital' protection against bad actors," Pasricha noted.

Talking about the initiatives taken by the government to fight counterfeit drugs, he said, "In 2011, the Indian Government issued a regulation requiring serialization for exports and the pharmaceutical industry has been implementing it over time. Earlier this year, the government published a draft regulation requiring the top 300 drug brands by sales to introduce QR Codes on their packaging enabling patients to scan the codes and get certain essential information about the product and provide a layer of protection against counterfeiting."

He suggested that additional layers can be added to strengthen the physical security of the package, making it tamper-proof or tamper-evident, such as is the case with the European Union's Falsified Medicines Directive.

The Gambia incident has shown that India needs stronger regulations and strict enforcement to ensure authenticity, quality and safety of all medicines whether sold in India or exported around the world, the expert concluded.