live

India Logs 5,383 COVID-19 Cases, Delhi Decides To Scale Down Staff, Equipment Deployment In Hospitals

As COVID-19 cases drop significantly in Delhi, DDMA has decided to gradually cut down staff from hospitals.

India registered 5,383 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as reported by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday morning. The previous day, the country had logged 5,443 new Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths. India's daily and weekly positivity rate have now dropped to 1.68% and 1.70% respectively. Currently, there are 45,281 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi has decided to gradually scale down the deployment of staff and equipment in the hospitals, considering the continued decline in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital. This would be done in a phase wise manner. The decision was taken during a DDMA meeting held on Thursday attended by Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, IANS reported quoting a source.

LIVE UPDATES