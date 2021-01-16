Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme on Saturday with the hope to bring the pandemic to an end. Addressing the country digitally Modi said that three crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination drive and that the vaccines would be administered to the healthcare workers free of cost. The plan is to take the number to 30 crores in the second phase and include those who are elderly and who are suffering from serious illness the Prime Minister said. Modi also lauded the efforts of scientists who managed to make