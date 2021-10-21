India Issues New Travel Advisory For Passengers Travelling Abroad Amid COVID Third Wave Concerns: Key Points To Know

India Issues New Travel Advisory, Negative RT-PCR Report Must: Key Points To Know

So, if you are planning to travel outside India anytime soon, you must know what you will have to do in order to travel hassle-free during COVID times. Read on to know what the new travel advisory says.

Amid rising concerns over a possible third wave of deadly coronavirus in India, the government has issued a fresh travel advisory for international visitors, making a negative RT-PCR test report a must for all. The revised guidelines will come into the effect from October 25. So, if you are planning to travel outside India anytime soon, you must know what you will have to do in order to travel hassle-free during COVID times. Read on to know what the new travel advisory says.

The fresh travel advisory says that fully-vaccinated travellers who are coming from a different country with which India has arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines shall be allowed to leave the airport after producing a negative RT-PCR test report, and

These travellers will not have to undergo home quarantine and testing.

In this list of countries which India has agreements for mutual recognition of nationally or WHO recognised Covid-19 vaccines are - the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia.

Travellers from these countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed 15 days since the completion of vaccination, shall be allowed to leave the airport and have to monitor their health for 14 days post-arrival.

All the travellers will have to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel and upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey.

The travellers will also have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report.

Addressing a press conference, the government said, "The global trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed."

What About Passengers Travelling From Countries Outside This List?

Travellers from the countries with which India does not have a mutual agreement have to take extra measures like submission of sample for post-arrival Covid test at the point of arrival, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitoring of their health for next seven days, irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status. According to the new travel guidelines:

TRENDING NOW

The travellers from countries. excluding those countries at risk, will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days' post-arrival.

The list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India includes South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and countries in Europe including the UK.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES