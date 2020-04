There are many immunity boosting measures in Ayurvedic therapy which can protect you during this time. @Shutterstock

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India have surged alarmingly in the past 24 hours. According to certain estimates, we may see more than 10,000 cases by the beginning of next week. There is as yet no cure or vaccine for this disease though scientists from across the world are leaving no stones unturned to find one. In this backdrop, the Ministry of AYUSH has come out with guidelines on how you can use Ayurveda to protect yourself from the COVID-19 contagion.

We all know that the best way of protecting yourself is by boosting up your body’s immunity. This will help your body to fight off all invading pathogens. This is where Ayurveda comes in. This is an ancient Indian healing therapy. There are many immunity boosting measures in this therapy that one can use for protection during this time. If you enhance the body’s natural defence system, you will be able to come out of this pandemic fit and healthy. Since, there is no cure for COVID-19, it is better to try and prevent it.

The science of Ayurveda

Ayurveda is essentially the science of life. It propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining a healthy and happy living. The extensive knowledge base of this ancient healing therapy lays a lot of emphasis on preventive care. It does so on the basis of two concept, ‘Dinacharya or daily regimes and ‘Ritucharya’ or seasonal regimes.

Ayurvedic remedy for dry cough and sore throat

Try steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves or caraway seeds. Do this at least once a day.

Have clove powder mixed with jaggery at least twice a day.

General self-care guidelines from Ministry of AYUSH

According to the Ministry of Ayush, you can adopt a few daily habits that will definitely boost your immunity and improve overall health.

Make it a habit to drink warm water throughout the day.

Do Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 every day. You can take tips on this from the Ministry of AYUSH website.

Use common spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in daily cooking. These increase immunity.

Specific self-care guidelines from Ministry of AYUSH

Other than these general guidelines, the Ministry also lays down some specific measures that you can adopt. Let’s see what they are.

Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. If you have diabetes, go for sugar free Chyavanprash.

Drink herbal tea / decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin). Bee sure to have this daily once or twice. For taste, you can add jaggery or fresh lemon juice as per your preference.

Drink golden milk. This is nothing but turmeric milk. Just add half a tea spoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml hot milk and it twice a day daily.

Other techniques that you can adopt to be safe from COVID-19

Apply either sesame oil, coconut oil, ghee in both the nostrils in the morning and evening. This is known as Pratimarsh Nasya.

Adopt oil pulling therapy. Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink but swish this around your mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it out. Then you may rinse your mouth with warm water. Do this twice daily.