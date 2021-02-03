In a magnificent achievement India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark achieving this feat in 18 days the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media the ministry said “As of February 1 India was among the top five countries in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to people. India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace”. According to the reports more than 41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shots under the countrywide exercise till morning. Covid-19 - ‘No Deaths Reported In The