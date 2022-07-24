India COVID Update: Fourth Wave Threat Looms Large As Country Logs 21,411 New Cases, 67 Deaths In 24 Hours

In a worrisome situation, India is seeing a sudden surge in COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged over 21,000 cases. Follow this space for more updates.

COVID-19 making a comeback in India? According to the latest report, the country logged a total of 20,279 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,38,88,755, while the active cases increased to 1,52,200. India also reported 67 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,25,997. An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

This comes at a time when the country's experts are speculating that the fourth wave in India is possible if proper precautions aren't being taken right now. From wearing masks in the public to maintaining social distancing, experts say that COVID is here to stay and it is important for everyone to remain alert. Take a quick look at the states which are witnessing a surge in the cases.

Here are the Highlights of coronavirus cases in India:

National Capital Logs 738 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours

The national capital has logged a total of 738 new cases of the COVID-19 infection and one death due to it in the last 24 hours. According to Delhi Health Department, the positivity rate stood at 5.04 per cent on Saturday. A total of 575 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh Logs Highest Single-Day Spike In July

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained COVID-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like the other parts of the country. Speaking to the media, the state's health ministry said that reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this month, pushing the total caseload to 65,231.

(With inputs from agencies)

