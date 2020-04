How long will the COVID-19 pandemic last? This question is in everybody’s mind today as the novel coronavirus brings the whole world to a standstill. Till now, the virus has infected 2,995,758 people, claiming 204, 987 lives worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)’s latest report. Many countries, including India, have imposed nation-wide lockdown to tame the rapidly spreading COVID-19 infection. But the number of cases continues to rise. There are 31,787 COVID-19 confirmed cases and as many as 1008 people have lost their lives to this condition in India so far, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Also Read - The positive outcome of COVID-19 lockdown: Lower incidences of heart attacks

Every day researchers are coming up with new findings related to COVID-19 pandemic, but nobody knows when the pandemic will end. Now, here’s a news that may give you some relief. Also Read - With COVID-19 cases rising every day in India, government issues revised guidelines on home isolation

A team of researchers from Singapore has predicted that the COVID-19 will end 97% by May 25, and 99% by June 4 in India. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, the team from the Singapore University of Technology and Design made data-driven predictions of when the pandemic will end in 131 countries. Also Read - All you need to know about blood plasma donation for COVID-19 patients

According to the predictions, COVID-19 cases will end 100% in India by August 1. As shown in the model, India has already crossed the peak level of infection transmission, which happened somewhere around April 22.

What about the worst affected countries?

The team predicted that across the world, cases of coronavirus could continue till November 27. They estimated that the SARS-CoV-2 will end 97% by May 30 and 99% by June 16 globally. However, some countries, including Bahrain and Qatar, will see the last of its fresh cases in February 2021 – the data shows.

China, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam and Iceland have already achieved 99% end of COVID-19 – as per their data-driven model. As per the predictions, even the worst affected countries like the United States, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom could also witness a 99% end of COVID-19 before the end of May.

COVID-19’s life cycle pattern

The researchers believe that COVID-19 follows a lifecycle pattern similar to other pandemics – the initial outbreak, acceleration phase, inflection point, deceleration phase and eventual ending.

Initial acceleration phase – when there’s an exponential rise in cases.

Inflection point – it is when the curve begins to flatten.

Deceleration phase – the curve begins to dip, and eventually the pandemic comes to an end.

This life cycle pattern varies from country to country. Because their predictions are purely data-driven, the scientists cautioned that real-world dynamics and government policy changes should be considered while interpreting the model. They also noted that the transmission dynamics in any country not only depend on the monitoring and control measures being implemented in that country but in other countries around the world as well.

If properly done, the estimation of pandemic life cycle may help reduce anxiety and over-optimism among people. It will also help prepare the mentality of people for the next phases of the epidemic evolution – asserted Jianxi Luo, Director of Data-Driven Innovation Lab (DDI), Singapore University of Technology and Design.