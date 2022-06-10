live

India Continues To Witness COVID Surge, Records Over 7,000 Cases For Second Consecutive Day

The country recorded 7,584 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's daily Covid count crossed 7000 for the second day on Thursday. The country recorded 7,584 new cases in the last 24 hours, as against 7,240 fresh Covid cases the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday morning. On Tuesday, the country had logged 5,233 infections.

Also in the same period, the country saw 24 new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,747.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 36,267, while daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate are reported to be 2.26 per cent and 1.50 per cent respectively. Currently, active cases constitute 0.08 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

With 3,791 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.70 per cent, the ministry stated.

During the same period, 3,35,050 tests were conducted. With this, the total tests conducted so far has reached 85.41 crore.

Till 7 am Friday, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.76 Cr (1,94,76,42,992), achieved through 2,49,36,054 sessions. More than 3.49 Cr 1st dose vaccines have been administered to adolescents (12-14 years), since vaccination for this age group started on 16 March, 2022.

