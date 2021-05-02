India’s number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise at alarming rate despite lockdown and curfews imposed in several hotpot areas across the country. On Saturday, India became the first country in the world to register over 400,000 infections in a single day when it recorded a massive surge of 401,993 cases. The country also added 3,498 new deaths on the day. With this, the total caseload stands at 19,164,969 and the death toll from the virus has reached 211,853, according to the union health ministry data. Meanwhile, numerous countries have stepped up to offer support to India in its fight against the deadlier second wave of the pandemic. Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla on Thursday said that India would be getting support packages from more than 40 countries, mostly oxygen-related equipment and consignments of critical medicines. He said it at a news briefing hours after two Russian military transport aircraft flew in 20 oxygen production plants, ventilators and 200,000 medicine packs. Also Read - Coronavirus Second Wave: India Logs 4Lakh New COVID-19 Cases For The First Time In A New High

Egypt sending 30 tonnes of medical supplies

On Saturday, Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced in a statement that they will send 30 tonnes of medical supplies to India to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. These include a shipment of 300 oxygen cylinders, 20 ventilators, 100 medical beds, 20 electrocardiography machines, 30 defibrillators and 50 electric syringe pumps. The supplies will be delivered to India with the help of Egyptian armed forces. Also Read - 'Get Vaccinated': A Single Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cut Transmission By Up To Half

Ontario donating 3,000 ventilators

Ontario, Canada’s biggest province, is also donating 3,000 ventilators to Indian Red Cross to fight pandemic. It may be noted that Ontario is itself dealing with the third wave of the coronavirus driven by new, more-contagious variants. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the donation is being made in response to calls for help from the Indian High Commissioner in Ottawa and the Consul General in Toronto. Also Read - Double Mutant Covid Variant Detected in 17 Other Countries

Thailand sends 15 oxygen concentrators

On Saturday, the Thailand government sent its aircraft to evacuate some Thai Embassy officials from India. When the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flight arrived in India, it also carried 15 oxygen concentrators as donation from the Thailand government to the Indian Red Cross, along with 15 concentrators donated by the Hindu Samaj of Bangkok.

During the press briefing on Thursday, foreign secretary stated that India is facing an unprecedented second wave of the pandemic, which has put considerable pressure on the country’s healthcare system, on the capacities and resources. According to Shringla, world’s major powers such as the US, Russia, France and Germany, have also committed to provide urgently needed items and Indian and foreign corporations are helping with procurements.