India’s number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise at alarming rate despite lockdown and curfews imposed in several hotpot areas across the country. On Saturday India became the first country in the world to register over 400000 infections in a single day when it recorded a massive surge of 401993 cases. The country also added 3498 new deaths on the day. With this the total caseload stands at 19164969 and the death toll from the virus has reached 211853 according to the union health ministry data. Meanwhile numerous countries have stepped up to offer support to India in its fight