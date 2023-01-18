India Becomes World's Most Populated Country, Surpasses China: How Overpopulation Can Be Bad News For Healthcare?

India as per reports might have already become the most populous nation in the world, surpassing China. As per the World Population Review, India's population stood at 1.417 billion at the end of 2022 which is nearly about 5 million more than 1.412 billion, the number reported by China as of January 18. The authorities there have called it the first decline since the 1960s.

As per reports, around 50 per cent of the Indian population is under the age of 30 and the country has been recognized as the fastest-growing economy. As per experts, though India's population growth has slowed, it might continue to climb until 2050.

Reportedly, China's population shrunk last year for the first time in six decades. The country has ended its strict one-child policy that was imposed in 1980 and couples were allowed to have three children in 2021.

While the relationship between overpopulation and healthcare problems is not very obvious, the former adversely impacts the latter. As per experts, rapid population growth in developing countries is likely to increase the burden on public health services.

How does overpopulation affect healthcare?

In developing countries, where the divide in resource distribution is already wide, a rapidly growing population can make it worse. It can lead to more poverty and inequal distribution among the population. Population directly affects the resources including the basic amenities such as food, water and shelter that are fundamental to sustain health. Unavailability of these resources or their overutilization can further facilitate unhygienic consumption of food and water, increasing food and water borne diseases. High population density also means increased contact between people and this can facilitate fast transmission of communicable diseases and make them easily uncontrollable as observed during the pandemic. A large population can also lead to overuse of healthcare facilities like overburdened emergency rooms, overcrowded clinics and more patient burden. As per a study published in 2017, the average time a primary health consultant spends on a patient was two minutes. As per experts, this happens due to overcrowded hospitals and increasing patient burden.