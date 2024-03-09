India Bags 'Measles And Rubella Champion' Global Award For Extraordinary Efforts To Combat These Diseases

India was bestowed the prestigious 'Measles and Rubella Champion' Award to recognise the hard work and extraordinary campaign efforts to eradicate measles and rubella in the country.

India received the prestigious 'Measles and Rubella Champion' Award in recognition of the exemplary work carried out by the Health Ministry of India to combat the two infections diseases in the country. The award was bestowed by The Measles and Rubella Partnership at the American Red Cross Headquarters in Washington D.C., USA on March 6th, 2024. Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan who is the Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India at Washington D.C. was present at the event to receive the award on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India.

About The Measles And Rubella Partnership

As per reports from the Health Ministry, The Measles and Rubella Partnership is a multi-agency planning committee which includes the American Red Cross, GAVI, US, BMGF, CDC UNICEF, UNF and WHO. They are dedicated to reduce deaths related to measles in the world and in the prevention of the spread of rubella disease.

What Changes Did The Indian Health Ministry Bring For Measles And Rubella?

The award was bestowed to India to recognize their dedication and hard work especially hard work by the frontline workers like the healthcare professionals, policymakers and the communities across the nation. Through their hard work, about 50 districts in India have consistently not witnessed a single measles cases and in 226 districts, not one rubella case was reported over the past 12 months.

The Health Ministry of India has done an extraordinary work to proactively provide MR vaccination campaign: