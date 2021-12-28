India Approves Two More Covid Vaccines, One Pill Amid Omicron Scare

Amid the increasing number of Omicron cases in India, the government has given a heads up to two more COVID-19 vaccines and a pill called Molnupiravir to curb the surge in the number of cases.

As Omicron grips India further, all necessary precautions and actions are being taken to contain its spread in the country. In an effort to strengthen the fight against the microscopic villain, COVID-19, the Indian government has cleared two more covid vaccines and one pill day. All three approval was given by drug regulator CDSCO in a single day. The two latest vaccines approved are Corbevax and Covovax, and the antiviral drug Molnupiravir has been approved for emergency use only.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated them on the decision. He wrote, "Congratulations India. Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine - COVOVAX vaccine - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in an emergency situation"

What You Need To Know About The New COVID Vaccines And Pill

This approval has increased the number of vaccines for COVID-19 to eight. So far, the Indian pharma regulator has granted emergency use authorization to six COVID-19 vaccines: Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Russia's Sputnik V, and the US-made Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

CORBEVAX Covid vaccine

The third vaccine developed in India, the CORBEVAX vaccine is developed by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. It is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID19.

COVOVAX Covid Vaccine

Serum Institute of India, based in Pune, will manufacture the COVOVAX Nanoparticle Vaccine.

Molnupiravir

Molnupiravir, an antiviral medication, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 businesses for limited usage in emergency situations for the treatment of adult COVID-19 patients with a high risk of disease progression.