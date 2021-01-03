The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use in the country. The vaccination drive is likely to begin soon. Both Covishield and Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers for free. The Central government plans to inoculate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in