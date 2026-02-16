India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Inaugurates Expo In Delhi, Focus On Bridging Healthcare Gaps In Global South

AI Impact Summit 2026: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi brings together global political leaders, technology giants, startups, and researchers to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence through the lens of inclusion, responsibility, and measurable impact. As the first major AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event underscores India's ambition to shape global AI norms while advancing domestic capacity.

AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi Inaugurates Expo in Delhi, Focus on Bridging Healthcare Gaps in the Global South

AI Impact Summit 2026: India took a major step forward in shaping the future of AI (artificial intelligence) on the global stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 and the accompanying AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Monday.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi brings together global political leaders, technology giants, startups, and researchers to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence through the lens of inclusion, responsibility, and measurable impact. As the first major AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event underscores India's ambition to shape global AI norms while advancing domestic capacity.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government has invested Rs 10,372 crore to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem. More than 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded for shared compute access, 12 indigenous foundation models are being developed, and over 30 India-specific AI applications have been approved. Talent development is central, with thousands of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students supported through targeted initiatives.

The summit features participation from more than 45 countries, with prominent leaders including Emmanuel Macron, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Antonio Guterres. A strong US delegation, alongside industry executives from Microsoft, IBM, Zoom, Kyndryl, Adobe, and others, signals expanding international collaboration.

As healthcare remains a top concern in the country, here is what the summit has for this sector. Scroll down to know it all.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Key Innovations Waiting For India's Healthcare System

The five-day global event has brought together policymakers, healthcare innovators, technology leaders, researchers, startup founders, and international delegations to explore how artificial intelligence can be used not just for economic growth, but for solving real-world challenges particularly in healthcare access and development across the Global South.

You may like to read

Healthcare at the Centre of the AI Agenda

One of the summit's most urgent themes is the role of AI in bridging healthcare gaps, especially in developing nations where access to doctors, hospitals, and diagnostic tools remains limited.

Experts at the summit are discussing how AI can help improve health outcomes through:

Faster disease detection Affordable diagnostic support in rural areas Remote monitoring and telemedicine AI-assisted clinical decision tools Predictive systems for outbreak control

With shortages of trained medical professionals in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, AI is increasingly being seen as a powerful tool that can support frontline health workers and strengthen public health systems.

The summit places special emphasis on ensuring that AI does not remain confined to elite hospitals or wealthy nations but reaches underserved populations.

AI Could Transform Diagnostics and Early Detection

Medical innovators showcased how AI can revolutionise diagnostics by assisting doctors in interpreting scans, lab reports, and symptoms more quickly.

AI-based imaging tools are being used in areas such as:

Cancer screening Tuberculosis detection Heart disease risk prediction Eye disease diagnosis Maternal health monitoring

Experts believe that such tools could significantly reduce delays in diagnosis a major reason why treatable diseases often become fatal in low-resource settings. Early detection powered by AI could save millions of lives by identifying illnesses before they progress to advanced stages.

Strengthening Rural Healthcare Through Technology

A key concern raised during discussions is the healthcare divide between urban and rural regions.

In many developing countries, villages lack specialist doctors, advanced labs, and hospitals. AI-supported healthcare systems could bridge this gap through:

Mobile diagnostic units powered by AI

Teleconsultations assisted by clinical algorithms Digital health records for continuity of care Real-time monitoring of high-risk patients

How will this initiative help India when it comes to healthcare facilities? As per experts, by making healthcare more accessible outside major cities - especially in the rural India, the rising burden of preventable deaths could be reduced.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.