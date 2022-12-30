India Achieves Universal Health Coverage Target Before The Deadline

Image credit @MoHFW_INDIA

The country has been able to operationalize 150,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) before 31st December, the set deadline.

India is ending the year 2022 on a great note. The country has surpassed a significant milestone in the journey towards Universal Health Coverage. It has been able to operationalize 150,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) before 31st December, the set deadline. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the achievement in a released issued on Friday.

Congratulating the nation on its accomplishment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that these Centres will make primary healthcare facilities available and easily accessible to citizens all across the nation.

Union Minister For Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also commended the nation on this achievement and translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision into reality, which was possible with the collected and collaborative efforts of States / UTs and Central Government.

"Antyodaya"- leaving no one behind

Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) are fulfilling the principles of "Antyodaya"- leaving no one behind. The Centres ensure healthcare services reach to the innermost regions of the nation.

According to the health ministry, more than 134 crore people have benefitted from AB-HWCs, over 6.90 crore beneficiaries have been screened for non-communicable diseases, and more than 8.5 teleconsultations were conducted at AB-HWCs via e-Sanjeevni.

AB-HWCs also conduct wellness sessions on Yoga, Zumba, cyclathons, walkathons, and till date, more than 1.60 crore wellness sessions have been conducted at these centres.

Additionally, these Centres provide guidelines on diet, physical activity, positive parenting, and tobacco, alcohol cessation for community well-being.