IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Down With Dengue, Doubtful For Opener Against Australia

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Down With Dengue, Doubtful For Opener Against Australia

Shubman Gill, India's most prolific batter in ODIs in recent times, is reportedly down with a high fever. He might not be open for the IND vs. AUS World Cup 2023 match.

Days ahead of the much-awaited India versus Australia clash at the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai, there is bad news for the hosts. Opening batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss the high-octane clash due to dengue. The stylish batter has tested positive for dengue as per a report on the Indian Express. This would be a massive setback for the hosts because the young Turk has been in ominous form lately in white-ball cricket. With Gill likely to sit out for the game on Sunday, it would be interesting to see who opens with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order - will it be Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul?

RECOMMENDED STORIES