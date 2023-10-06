IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill Down With Dengue, Doubtful For Opener Against Australia

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Days ahead of the much-awaited India versus Australia clash at the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai, there is bad news for the hosts. Opening batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss the high-octane clash due to dengue. The stylish batter has tested positive for dengue as per a report on the Indian Express. This would be a massive setback for the hosts because the young Turk has been in ominous form lately in white-ball cricket. With Gill likely to sit out for the game on Sunday, it would be interesting to see who opens with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order - will it be Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul?
