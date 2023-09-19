UK News: Brucella Canis, Incurable Dog Disease, Spreads To Humans In Britain

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
In a first for the United Kingdom, three British citizens have been infected with have been infected with Brucella canis, an incurable dog disease. The disease, which can make canines infertile, lame, and painful, spreads to human beings when they come into touch with contaminated vaginal discharge and birthing fluids.
According to a British government report, since summer 2020, there has been an increasing number of reports of Brucella canis infection in dogs. Most of these cases were transported from Eastern Europe directly into the UK.
In a statement regarding the disease, the British authorities noted that an animal is still regarded as permanently diseased even after receiving antibiotic treatment and may therefore pose a danger of infection to canine and human contacts. Therefore, it is believed that the only method to entirely eliminate the risk of further transmission is to euthanize afflicted dogs. The choice to put a pet to sleep is one that the owner(s) and the pet's private veterinarian must make.
Advice for Dog Owners on How to Prevent Brucella Canis Infection in Both Humans and Animals
Government recommendations urge euthanasia as the best course of action because the condition is incurable in dogs. However, a lengthy course of antibiotics can be used as an effective treatment for people.
