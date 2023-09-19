Incurable Dog Disease Brucella Canis Spreads To Humans In UK For First Time

Speaking to the media about the widespread of this virus, the Chief Veterinary Officer says British dogs catching Brucella canis in the UK had mated with or had contact with an imported dog.

In a first for the United Kingdom, three British citizens have been infected with have been infected with Brucella canis, an incurable dog disease. The disease, which can make canines infertile, lame, and painful, spreads to human beings when they come into touch with contaminated vaginal discharge and birthing fluids.

According to a British government report, since summer 2020, there has been an increasing number of reports of Brucella canis infection in dogs. Most of these cases were transported from Eastern Europe directly into the UK.

In a statement regarding the disease, the British authorities noted that an animal is still regarded as permanently diseased even after receiving antibiotic treatment and may therefore pose a danger of infection to canine and human contacts. Therefore, it is believed that the only method to entirely eliminate the risk of further transmission is to euthanize afflicted dogs. The choice to put a pet to sleep is one that the owner(s) and the pet's private veterinarian must make.

How To Stay Safe From This New Disease?

Advice for Dog Owners on How to Prevent Brucella Canis Infection in Both Humans and Animals

When cleaning up after a dog that has given birth, use good hygiene. Put on gloves and a mask, and after cleaning, thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. Avoid coming into contact with vaginal discharge and birthing fluids. If you are worried, get your dog tested for Brucella canis. Ensure that your dog has all the necessary shots. Contact your veterinarian right away if you have any concerns that your dog may be infected with Brucella canis or if you believe you may have come into touch with it after handling birthing fluids or a dog's vaginal discharge.

Government recommendations urge euthanasia as the best course of action because the condition is incurable in dogs. However, a lengthy course of antibiotics can be used as an effective treatment for people.

