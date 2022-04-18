Increasing COVID Cases In Delhi Rings Alarm But No Need To Panic, Says Health Minister

Amid the rising cases of COVID in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain has asked people not to panic and continue practising appropriate COVID protocols to contain the surge.

Delhi has been seeing an upward trend in the number of daily COVID cases and the positivity rate. Reports suggest that the positivity rate has increased by three times in the last few days. An increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi has forced district officials to increase surveillance and be on a high alert for early diagnosis and containment of the disease. Some districts are even launching public awareness campaigns as early as next week.

Amid the rising concerns, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the COVID cases are rising in the national capital, but there is no reason for alarm.

Health Minister Asks People to Continue Practicing COVID Protocol

Health Minister Satyendar Jain emphasised the importance of wearing masks to prevent infection and stated that a school procedure has already been prepared.

This comes after Delhi reported 517 cases in just 24 hours, representing a 12 per cent increase over the previous day's infection cases. Such many COVID cases are being reported for the first time since February 20, 2022. In the last few days, several schools and colleges have reported an increase in cases among students and teachers. According to the most recent survey, the number of cases has increased in the last two weeks.

Masks Made Mandatory In Places Near Delhi

Not only Delhi, but several states have also been witnessing a surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases. After witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, the government of Uttar Pradesh declared it mandatory for people to wear a face mask in public areas in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts on Monday. The rapid surge of Covid cases that the country is currently seeing has had an impact on the districts near the national capital region. Taking note of the situation, the government has ordered the wearing of masks in public areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and the capital Lucknow mandatory, according to an official spokeswoman.

(With inputs from agencies)

