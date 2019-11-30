A recent study conducted by the University at Albany, the National Institutes of Health and New York University Langone Medical Center, revealed that the average time children spend in front of screens increased from 53 minutes per day at 12 months to more than 150 minutes at 3 years. The time period is beyond the recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The digital media exposure should be avoided for children under 18 months of age, following up the introduction to children of 18 to 24 months of age and also, limiting the usage to an hour a day