Calgary has recorded 65% of Alberta’s 1,411 total confirmed flu cases so far in the 2018/2019 season. ©Shutterstock.

With 1000 flu cases and 1 death already, the flu season has hit YYC, Calgary rather hard.

922 cases of the flu have been confirmed in the Calgary area- a higher amount than all other Albertan areas combined, according to Alberta Health Services.

Presently, Calgary has recorded 65% of Alberta’s 1,411 total confirmed flu cases so far in the 2018/2019 season.

To keep a track of the facts and figures of the virus, AHS will be releasing weekly data tracking confirmed cases, locations, deaths related to, and more. November 22nd’s data has already confirmed the death of 1 Calgarian after being diagnosed with lab-confirmed influenza.

However, the data shows that a similar amount of people between Edmonton and Calgary have been immunized (327,374 in Edmonton, 388,318 in Calgary), according to the data, more than 5 times the amount of Calgarians have contracted the flu this season.

Proactively the local clinics have been dispensing the free vaccine for over a month now to approximately 400,000 Calgarians, which only accounts for just over 30% of the total population.

Recent years have shown a gradual increase in administered influenza shots. Taking into consideration that the 2018/2019 flu season is still in its early stages, the nearly one million shots already administered throughout Alberta is a considerable improvement in comparison with the past.

ALL Calgarians over the age of five can use the Immunizations free of charge, at any AHS clinic, pharmacist, or physician.