Increase Risk of Influenza And Imported COVID-19 Cases Could Hit This Winter, Warns China

In a recent notification, the Chinese authorities warned that a twindemic of influenza and imported COVID-19 may hit the world as early as this winter.

Amid speculations about a possible third COVID wave, Chinese health authorities warned about the potential of "twindemic" this winter. The experts have stressed the need for influenza prevention as flu activity in the southern provinces in the country has increased since September. In a recent notification, the Chinese health commission has urged officials for strengthening influenza prevention and control measures during the flu season which is coupled with the risk of imported COVID-19 cases.

The warning comes a few weeks after experts revealed the risk of imported COVID-19 infections due to the high incidence of respiratory infections in the winter season. According to the experts, a total of 19 imported COVID-19 cases and one locally transmitted infection were reported last week.

In the recent statement, Chinese health authorities stated that there is an increase in influenza activities in various parts of the country since March.

Health officials also warned about the risk of imported cases in China. According to the local reports, COVID-19 and respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza can be combined and bring a potential "twindemic" during this upcoming winter and the next spring.

What can be done to keep our lives safe during the winter season? Chinese authorities say strengthening screening and spotting symptoms are the two important keywords. Other steps may include:

Immunizing key groups Promoting multi-disease prevention Standardizing epidemic treatment and Extensive publicity and mobilization

Meanwhile In India

As India enters the festive season, experts from across the globe warned about the possible third wave in the country. They also stated that the country could also see a massive surge in flu cases which can trigger the effects of the viruses (influenza and COVID-19). In a recent statement, health officials of the country suggested that there will be a possible rise in flu cases in the coming season paired with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which clearly shows the threat of a dangerous combination of both the infections, leading to 'twindemic'.

