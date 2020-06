The COVID-19 pandemic, that has the world in its grip currently, has thrown up new challenges at experts almost on a daily basis. Many complications have come along with it and health professionals are already at their wits’ end trying to deal with these. But in all this, one complication has been side-stepped by most. The subject of antibiotic resistance in COVID-19 related secondary infections has not received as much attention as it should have. And, this is worrying indeed because antimicrobial resistance can increase fatality rate from this viral contagion significantly. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 1,98,706 as death toll reaches 5,598

What is antimicrobial resistance?

According to the World Health Organisation, antimicrobial resistance happens when microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites change when they are exposed to antimicrobial drugs. These drugs are antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, antimalarials, and anthelmintics. Microorganisms that develop antimicrobial resistance are commonly known as 'superbugs'. Antimicrobial resistance threatens the effective prevention and treatment of an ever-increasing range of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses and fungi. Pathogens develop resistance to the very drugs otherwise control the it is difficult to get rid of infection in the body and contain the spread of diseases.

Critical antimicrobial medicines may become ineffective: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world is slowly 'losing its ability' to use critically important antimicrobial medicines. Speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday, the WHO chief said that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased use of antibiotics. This will ultimately lead to higher bacterial resistance rates.

Calling the threat of antimicrobial resistance “one of the most urgent challenges of our time,” Tedros urged the world to find new models to incentivize sustainable innovation in this regard. “On the supply side, there is essentially very little market incentive to developing new antibiotics and antimicrobial agents, which has led to multiple market failures of very promising tools in the past few years,” he said.

Common infections can turn fatal

There is today a high rate of resistance among antimicrobials frequently used to treat common infections, such as urinary tract infections or some forms of diarrhea. This indicates that the world is running out of effective ways to tackle these diseases. “For instance, the rate of resistance to ciprofloxacin, an antimicrobial frequently used to treat urinary tract infections, varied from 8.4 per cent to 92.9 per cent in 33 reporting countries,” the WHO press release noted.

The prognosis for COVID-19 patients

Data from China and a study in The Lancet show that many COVID-19 patients in hospitals develop secondary bacterial infections. And, this increases the risk of severe complications. But with antimicrobial resistance, doctors may not be able to treat these secondary infections effectively. This may be pushing up the fatality rate. But, you must know that antibiotics do not have any effect on viruses. So, it will not be able to treat the current virus that is holding the world hostage. But, patients who have this disease also acquire related infections. If more pathogens acquire resistance to drugs, then the current fatality rate may spike significantly.