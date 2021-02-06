Originally thought to affect the respiratory system, researchers have recently found that effects of COVID-19 may vary. It can affect any part of the body, including your reproduction system. A recent report even suggested that the coronavirus can have detrimental effects on the fertility of both males and females. A new study published in the journal Reproductive Sciences has found that zinc supplements may help with fertility during COVID-19. Also Read - Dialysis patients 4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 infection

The Role Of Diet In The Fight Against COVID-19?

We are all aware that proper nutrition and hydration are vital for a healthy body. A healthy balanced diet is great for building immunity and maintaining overall health. And certain foods and nutrients work as miracle drugs for many health conditions, including the new COVID-19.

Your immune system protects your cells from pathogens that try to attack your body. The immune system is always active, but its activity is enhanced when a person gets infected with a virus. When this activity is heightened, it is accompanied by an increased rate of metabolism, requiring energy sources. This energy is derived from your diet. Zinc, in particular, is effective against the coronavirus infection.

According to the researchers at the Wayne State University in the US, zinc supplements for both men and women attempting to conceive either naturally or through assisted reproduction during the pandemic may prevent mitochondrial damage in young egg and sperm cells.

Zinc May Help With Fertility During COVID-19

For the study, the researchers reviewed the pathophysiology of COVID-19, particularly in relation to reproductive function. They found that zinc depletion in connection with the cytokine storm can cause mitochondrial damage and an accumulation of reactive oxygen species in the immature egg and sperm. Cytokine storm is the overreaction of the immune system that causes inflammation, tissue damage and possible organ failure in fighting COVID-19. All of this could prevent reproduction and conception.

How Can Zinc Help Couples Trying To Conceive During COVID-19?

Zinc contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that could prevent or alleviate the risk of damage in the egg and sperm cells that result from the body’s immune reaction to the virus, explained Husam Abu-Soud, one of the researchers of the study.

According to the study, zinc could improve embryo quality and reduce some pregnancy complications.

It has also been reported that zinc can be beneficial to people, in general, in their fight against the viral diseases process. Not only that, but it can also help enhance immunity by fighting oxidative cell damage. However, zinc alone may not be sufficient to reverse the process, especially after widespread oxidative cell damage occurs.

The study also suggested that supplements administered to those infected with COVID-19 before the cytokine storm phase, zinc may ameliorate disease progression in mild and early phases of the infection. It happens by suppressing viral replication and preventing cell damage as a pro-antioxidant.

