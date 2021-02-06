Originally thought to affect the respiratory system researchers have recently found that effects of COVID-19 may vary. It can affect any part of the body including your reproduction system. A recent report even suggested that the coronavirus can have detrimental effects on the fertility of both males and females. A new study published in the journal Reproductive Sciences has found that zinc supplements may help with fertility during COVID-19. The Role Of Diet In The Fight Against COVID-19? We are all aware that proper nutrition and hydration are vital for a healthy body. A healthy balanced diet is great for