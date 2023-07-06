Inadequate Drinking Water, Sanitation, And Hygiene: Women And Girls Suffer The Most

Women and girls aged 15 and older are primarily responsible for fetching water in 7 out of 10 households .

Women and girls are more likely than men and boys to bear the brunt of inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

UNICEF and WHO jointly conducted an in-depth analysis of gender inequalities in drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in households. According to the study report, globally, 1.8 billion people live in households without water supplies on the premises. It also revealed that women and girls are more likely than men and boys to bear the brunt of water and sanitation crisis.

In 7 out of 10 households without water supplies, the responsibility of fetching water is mainly taken by women and girls aged 15 and older, in comparison to 3 in 10 households for their male peers.

Many women and girls make long journeys to collect water, facing the risk of physical injury and dangers on the way. As a result, they also don't get much time for education, work, and leisure.

TRENDING NOW

Women and girls more vulnerable to WASH-related diseases

The UNICEF-WHO report also stated that more than half a billion people still share sanitation facilities with other households. Not only it increases health risks for women and girls, but also compromises their privacy, dignity, and safety.

Many women and adolescent girls are not able to safely and privately manage their periods due to inadequate to WASH services.

Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director, Environment, Climate Change and Health Department, pointed out that women and girls are more vulnerable to WASH-related infectious diseases, like diarrhoea and acute respiratory infections, than men and boys. They also face harassment, violence, and injury when going outside the home to fetch water or just to use the toilet.

You may like to read

Further, she cited the latest WHO data that shows that 1.4 million people die each year due to inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene.

Universal access to WASH by 2030: It is possible?

As per the report, globally, around 2.2 billion people do not have safely managed drinking water at home; 3.4 billion people do not have safely managed sanitation, and round 2 billion people lack basic hygiene (for even washing their hands with soap and water) at home.

However, there has been some progress towards achieving universal access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) by 2030. As per the report, between 2015 and 2022, rates of household access to:

safe drinking water increased from 69 to 73%

safe sanitation increased from 49 to 57%

basic hygiene services increased from 67 to 75%

The Sustainable Development Goal target for universal access to WASH can be achieved when there is a six-fold increase in current rates of progress for safe drinking water, a five-fold increase for safe sanitation, and a three-fold increase for basic hygiene services, UNICEF and WHO stated.

Additionally, it is critical to address the specific needs of women and girls and other vulnerable groups to reaching universal access to WASH and achieving gender equality and empowerment, the report noted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES