In India, the COVID-19 situation is quickly turning quite grim. With 1,03,558 fresh cases, India has seen the biggest-ever daily surge, taking the tally to 1,25,89,067. As India battles this second COVID-19 wave, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, saw the highest-ever daily surge with 57,074 fresh infections on Sunday. Mumbai, India’s financial capital, also saw the highest-ever single-day spike with 11,163 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 4,52,445 cases. Delhi also recorded a steep surge of 4,000 fresh infections taking the tally to 6.76,414 infections. This is the highest daily surge this year. The national capital is one of the top five states that reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours. Chhattisgarh with 5,250 new cases, Karnataka with 4,553 new cases and Uttar Pradesh with 4,136 new cases are the other three states that saw the biggest spike in cases in the last 24 hours, the government data shows. The last time when India saw such a huge surge in daily cases was on September 17 when 97,894 infections were recorded in a day. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation In Country, Asks For Mission-Mode Approach In Affected States

New guidelines issued in Rajasthan

Reviewing the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, the Rajasthan government has announced new semi-lockdown guidelines under which gyms, cinema halls, amusement parks and swimming polls would remain closed from April 5-19. Schools will also remain close for Class 1 to 9. The decisions were taken on Sunday night during a high level meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to review the situation following the steep rise in Covid cases. Also the government has announced closure for all classes running in the colleges except for the final year of Postgraduate and Undergraduate, however practicals will be allowed. Going further, district collectors and police commissioners have been given special rights to announce night curfews where required. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 Updates: 13 students tests positive for coronavirus in St. Stephen’s college

Active cases cross 39,000-mark in Karnataka

Continuing its upward trend, 4,553 new cases in a day shot up active cases to 39,092 across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin. With 4,553 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 10,15,155, including 39,092 active cases, while 9,63,419 have recovered after treatment, with 2,060 during the last 24 hours. Of the 15 lives lost to the pandemic, eight were in Bengaluru, three in Kalaburagi, two in Mysuru and one in Tumakur, taking the state’s death toll to 12,625 since the pandemic broke in mid-March 2020. Also Read - Researchers identify nine possible drugs that may help treat Covid-19

The COVID-19 scene in Delhi

In the national capital too the situation became worse with 4,033 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. This took the total tally to 6,76,414. According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, the number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours were 21 taking the toll to 11,081. However, the total recoveries stand at 6,51,351 with 2,2677 recoveries during the same period.

(With inputs from IANS)