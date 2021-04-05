In India the COVID-19 situation is quickly turning quite grim. With 103558 fresh cases India has seen the biggest-ever daily surge taking the tally to 12589067. As India battles this second COVID-19 wave Maharashtra the worst-hit state in the country saw the highest-ever daily surge with 57074 fresh infections on Sunday. Mumbai India's financial capital also saw the highest-ever single-day spike with 11163 new infections taking the city's tally to 452445 cases. Delhi also recorded a steep surge of 4000 fresh infections taking the tally to 6.76414 infections. This is the highest daily surge this year. The national capital is