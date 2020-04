We are in the midst of a global pandemic caused by a new strain of coronavirus. There is no vaccine against COVID-19, which is also called SARS-CoV-2. In less than 3 months, this highly contagious disease has spread to almost all corners of the world. Though China, the place where this new disease originated, was successful in containing the spread, it is today wreaking havoc in many countries across the world. The global toll today stands at more than 50,000 with the number of confirmed cases almost touching the 100,000 mark. Many European countries are grappling to contain the spread of this virus and the situation is no better in the US either. In India, though the virus has made a late entry, the number of positive cases are increasing by the day.

Race against time to find cure

Recognising the need of the hour, scientists across the world are racing against time to find a cure and vaccine for the virus. Clinical trials are already on at a few places. But it may be more than a year before vaccines reach people who need it. Scientists are also looking at existing drugs and treatments as a possible cure for COVID-19. Some researchers are investigating the use of the drug chloroquine, commonly used in the treatment of malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, as a possible cure.

WHO’s SOLIDARITY trial

The World Health Organisation has also fast-tracked the trial of 4 existing treatment procedures as possible cure for the new viral threat. The premier organization is conducting a global trial, SOLIDARITY, which will look at 4 existing treatments as possible cures for COVID-19. These drugs are the anti-viral compound remdesivir, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir and a combination of lopinavir, ritonavir and interferon-beta, an immune system messenger that can cripple viruses and regulate inflammation.

Attention turns to tuberculosis vaccine

Another medication that researchers are looking at is the century-old tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. Studies are on to see if it boosts the immune system to reduce respiratory symptoms in people who get COVID-19. Australian and European researchers are conducting trials to see if the Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine from the 1920s can be used to fight COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus. Clinical trials are currently focusing on two high-risk groups, health care workers and the elderly.

Why the BCG vaccine

This vaccine contains a weak strain of the tuberculosis bacteria. This induces the body to develop antibodies to attack TB bacteria. The BCG vaccine is unique in the sense that it may also boost the innate immune system. This is the first-line of defense against invading pathogens. But though studies are on, there is no data yet to verify the efficacy off BCG vaccination on COVID-19. Besides, there are many BCG vaccines that offer protection from various TB strains. So experts also need to see which BCG vaccines might have the best ability to boost the innate immune system to fight COVID-19. Scientists caution that it may be months before a clearer picture emerges.