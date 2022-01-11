In A First, US Doctors Transplant Pig Heart Into Man With End-Stage Heart Disease

Image courtesy: University of Maryland Medicine

It's been three days now the patient received a successful transplant of a genetically modified pig heart, and he is still doing well, the doctors said.

A team of US surgeons has made history by performing the world's first successful pig heart transplant into a human patient. The patient, a 57-year-old man from Maryland, with terminal heart disease was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant, and animal heart transplant was his only option for survival. Thanks to the faculty at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), he received a successful transplant of a genetically modified pig heart. It's been three days now, and he is still doing well, the doctors said.

The historic surgery was conducted at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

Dr. Bartley P. Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart into the patient, noted that there are not enough donor human hearts to meet the long list of potential recipients. This breakthrough surgery may help solve the organ shortage crisis, stated Dr. Griffith, who is the Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Distinguished Professor in Transplant Surgery at UMSOM.

TRENDING NOW

Dr. Griffith and his team are carefully monitoring the patient, David Bennett, to determine whether the transplant provides lifesaving benefits.

Animal-to-human organ transplant

Bennett, the patient, had been hospitalized and bedridden for the past few months. Due to his arrhythmia, he also was also deemed ineligible for an artificial heart pump. The first-of-its-kind surgery was the last option available for him.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," Bennett had said a day before the surgery. Bennett is now looking forward to getting out of bed after he recovers from the surgery.

You may like to read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the transplant on New Year's Eve through its expanded access (compassionate use) provision. The health agency used UMSOM data on the experimental pig to authorize the surgery, said Dr. Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, Professor of Surgery at UMSOM.

Dr. Mohiuddin is considered one of the world's foremost experts on transplanting animal organs, known as xenotransplantation. Five years ago, he established the Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at UMSOM with Dr. Griffith.

"This is the culmination of years of highly complicated research to hone this technique in animals with survival times that have reached beyond nine months. The successful procedure provided valuable information to help the medical community improve this potentially life-saving method in future patients," Dr. Mohiuddin stated.

Risks associated with xenotransplantation

While xenotransplantation is seen as a promising method to save those thousands of people who are currently waiting for an organ transplant, it does carry a unique set of risks. There is a possibility of triggering a dangerous immune response, which can lead to an immediate rejection of the organ and death of the patient.

Before performing the first-of-its-kind surgery, Bennett was fully informed of the procedure's risks, the US doctors said.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Griffith and Dr. Mohiuddin, used an experimental drug along with conventional anti-rejection drugs to suppress the immune system and prevent the body from rejecting the foreign organ.

Although this is the first time a pig heart has been successfully transplanted into a human, pig heart valves have been used for replacing valves in humans for many years.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. TS Kler, Chairman, Fortis Heart & Vascular Institute, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram said that this a great step in xenotransplantation and if the surgery turns out to be successfully, it will help address the problem of organ shortage for heart transplant. Watch Dr. Kler talking about terminal heart disease here:

.

RECOMMENDED STORIES